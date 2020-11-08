Pluto TV to Stream Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS Anime

Cinedigm announced on its website on Tuesday that streaming service Pluto TV has secured exclusive rights in "the U.S., Latin America, and beyond" to the Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS anime. Cinedigm is partnering with Pluto TV to launch a linear streaming channel dedicated to the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise . The channel will launch in the United States later in November and then afterward in Latin America.

Pluto TV plans for its Yu-Gi-Oh! channel to feature over 650 episodes from the franchise including the Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS , Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal , Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V , Yu-Gi-Oh! GX , and Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters anime. The channel will also feature dubs in multiple languages, which will include "original music and effects scored for the Western market."

Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo and its affiliated networks in May 2016 and ended in September 2019. Cinedigm describes the series:

In Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS , a duelist named Playmaker must team up with a trash-talking AI to thwart a nefarious group of hackers bent on destroying the cyber world. Ranked 6th in Best 100 TV Anime at the 2019 Tokyo Anime Award Festival, the series merges virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and high-speed dueling into a fighting extravaganza.

Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS is the sixth television anime in the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise . Masahiro Hosoda ( Heroes ~Legend of Battle Disks~ , Nangoku Shounen Papuwa-kun ) and Katsuya Asano directed the anime at GALLOP. Shin Yoshida and Ken'ichi Hara returned from previous Yu-Gi-Oh! anime to supervise the series scripts and design the characters, respectively. Masahiro Hikokubo again handled the duel layout. Yuki Matsuoka ( Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal , Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V ) served as sound director, and Shinkichi Mitsumune ( Yu-Gi-Oh! ) composed the music.

Pluto TV launched a channel dedicated to the Naruto anime in November 2019 on the 20th anniversary of the franchise .

Thanks to Adam Bocox for the news tip.