Toonami to Start Showing SSSS.Gridman Anime in January 2021

Trigger, Tsuburaya's anime premiered in Japan in October 2018

The staff of Adult Swim's Toonami programming block announced during a Toonami Pre-Flight livestream on Sunday that the block will start running Studio Trigger and Tsuburaya Productions' SSSS.Gridman anime in January 2021.

The 12-episode SSSS.Gridman anime premiered in October 2018. The anime was a collaboration between the anime studio Trigger and Tsuburaya Productions — the creator of the Ultraman franchise and the original 1993-1994 live-action tokusatsu (special-effects) series Denkō Chōjin Gridman. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and Funimation also streamed an English dub for the anime.

The anime has since inspired a stage play adaptation, a manga adaptation, multiple manga spinoffs, and a novel spinoff. The stage play was slated for this past spring but was cancelled due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Tsuburaya Productions and Trigger's upcoming SSSS.Dynazenon anime project is the latest instalment in the "Gridman Universe."

Source: Adult Swim's Toonami Pre-Flight livestream

