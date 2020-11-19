Tokyo Gambo Anime Shorts Reveals Theme Song, November 21 Premiere

Harajuku shop PARK inspires 2-minute shorts

The official website for Tokyo Gambo, anime shorts based on the Harajuku shop PARK, announced on Thursday the theme song and premiere date. The anime will debut on November 21 as part of the Chara @ Voice program on TV Aichi . The anime will then launch on Hiroshima Home Television on November 30.

Moga Mogami will perform the theme song "Banbutsu Ruten." Izumi Kobayashi , who worked on "Lum no Love Song" and other theme songs from the Urusei Yatsura anime, is the song's composer.

Each animated short will be two minutes long. The story will take place 100 years after the world was destroyed in the 21st century due to environmental destruction and depletion of resources. The story follows four girls who work at PARK, based on a real store in Harajuku that follows the theme of "Fashion × Otaku × Creation."

The cast includes:

Masatsugu Arakawa ( I'm glad I could keep running , Rose O'Neill Kewpie , Medarot Damashii ) is directing the shorts, and MMDGP and Jūmonji are credited for production. Hiroko Fukuda ( PriPara , Hayate the Combat Butler , Shōnen Ashibe GO! GO! Goma-chan ) is writing the scripts. Mugi Tanaka (original character designs for Urahara ) is designing the characters.

Sources: Tokyo Gambo anime's website, Comic Natalie