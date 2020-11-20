Nora to Zassо̄ Manga Creator Keigo Shinzо̄'s Cancer Is in Remission

Author hospitalized for lymphoma surgery, treatment in April

Manga creator Keigo Shinzō revealed on Twitter on Wednesday that his lymphoma is in full remission. The author was hospitalized and underwent surgery and treatment for lymphoma and tumor removal in April. Shinzō was discharged in May, and his recent Twitter post said that a PET scan showed that his lesions are gone due to treatment. Shinzō will have periodic scans to monitor for a recurrence.

Shinzо̄ launched the Nora to Zassо̄ manga in Morning two in November 2018. Kodansha published the fourth compiled book volume on October 23. The manga follows a runaway girl who does not know hope and a middle-aged detective who has lost hope.

Shinzō's Tokyo Alien Bros. manga serialized in Shogakukan 's Monthly! Spirits magazine from 2015 to 2017. The series inspired a live-action series adaptation in July 2018. Shinzо̄ serialized the one-volume Moriyamachū Kyōshūjo ( Moriyamachu Driving School ) manga in Monthly! Spirits from 2009 to 2010 as his first serialized work. The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation in 2016.

Source: Keigo Shinzо̄'s Twitter account