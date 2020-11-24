1st BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia Anime Film Opens on April 23

The official website for the BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia anime films revealed on Tuesday that BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia I: Yakusoku (Promise), the first of two planned films focused on the " Roselia " in-story band, will open on April 23 next year.

The second film, BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia II: Song I am. , will also open next year.

The BanG Dream! franchise also has the upcoming BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage anime film which also opens next year, as well as the BanG Dream! Poppin' Dream! anime film, slated for 2022.

The BanG Dream! FILM LIVE anime film based on the BanG Dream! franchise opened in 56 theaters in Japan in September 2019. The film earned more than 300 million yen (about US$2.75 million) at the Japanese box office as of October 2019. Sanzigen returned to animate the film, and Bushiroad distributed the film. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the film.

The main BanG Dream! television anime's first 13-episode season premiered in January 2017, and Anime Network Online and Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired in Japan. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and HIDIVE and Crunchyroll both streamed the series as it aired.

The BanG Dream! 3rd Season television anime debuted in January. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and HIDIVE and VRV streamed the series as it aired.

Argonavis from BanG Dream! Animation , the television anime based on franchise 's Argonavis all-male band, premiered on April 10.