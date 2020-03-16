Bushiroad Announces BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage Anime Film With Visual

1st film opened in September

The official website for the anime of Bushiroad 's BanG Dream! franchise announced on Monday that the franchise is getting a new anime film titled BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage . The website revealed a teaser visual for the film.

The BanG Dream! FILM LIVE anime film opened in 56 theaters in Japan on September 13. The film had earned more than 300 million yen (about US$2.75 million) at the Japanese box office as of October 27. Sanzigen returned to animate the film, and Bushiroad distributed the film.

The main BanG Dream! television anime's first 13-episode season premiered in January 2017, and Anime Network Online and Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired in Japan. The anime's second season premiered on January 3. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and HIDIVE and Crunchyroll both streamed the series as it aired.

Sentai Filmworks describes the story of the anime's first season:

When she was a child, Kasumi Toyama (played by Poppin' Party's lead singer, Aimi ) felt a heart-pounding thrill every time she gazed at the stars, and she's been looking without success for something that could inspire the same feeling ever since. One day, she comes across a star-shaped guitar in a rundown pawnshop and, for the first time, discovers the thrill she's been searching for. Kasumi becomes determined to form an all-girl band, and her search leads her to four like-minded souls: Saya, Arisa, Rimi, and Tae (all brought to life by the members of Poppin' Party). Does this band have what it takes to make their dreams of stardom come true?

The BanG Dream! 3rd Season television anime debuted on January 23. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and HIDIVE and VRV are streaming the series as it airs.

Argonavis from BanG Dream! Animation , the television anime based on franchise's Argonavis all-male band, will premiere on April 10.

The BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! game app inspired DMM.futureworks and Sanzigen's BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! ☆ Pico mini anime, which premiered in July 2018. A spinoff anime titled Pastel Life premiered in May 2018.