PQube Launches 'Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate' Game's Free Shooter DLC

"Is It Wrong To Try To Shoot 'em Up Girls In A Dungeon?" DLC game launches on PS4, Switch, PC in the West

PQube announced on Wednesday that it has launched "Is It Wrong To Try To Shoot 'em Up Girls In A Dungeon?," a shoot 'em up DLC game companion to 5pb. 's Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate game, in North America and Europe for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam . The game is available for free to all players, including those who do not own the base game. The DLC was originally a limited time preorder bonus in Japan. PQube began streaming a trailer:

The game launched for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Europe on August 7 and in North America on August 11. The PC via Steam version was scheduled to launch on August 7, but PQube delayed it in the West to August 10 because of "some development issues."

PQube had announced in May that the Western release on all platforms was delayed to "later this summer" due to "some development delays incurred by the virus lockdown." The Western release was previously slated for spring.

The game is based on the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ( Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka ) anime and its spinoff Sword Oratoria . Yuka Iguchi provided the game's theme song "Treasure."

The game mixes elements of dungeon-crawling and role-playing gameplay with a visual novel-style story. The story features events from the first anime season, as well as new content. In addition to Story Mode, the game includes procedurally generated Extra Dungeons and Date Events to interact with other characters.

The game launched in Japan for the PS4, PlayStation Vita, Switch, and PC in Japan in November 2019 after multiple delays since spring 2018. The game's Asian PS4 and Switch versions shipped on the same date with Chinese and English subtitles.

Source: Press release