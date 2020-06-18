'Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate' Game Ships in West in August

Switch/PS4/PC game debuts in Europe on August 7, in N. America on August 11

PQube announced on Thursday that it will release 5pb. 's Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate game for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in Europe on August 7 and in North America on August 11. The company also began streaming a release date announcement trailer.

PQube announced in May that the release was delayed to "later this summer" due to "some development delays incurred by the virus lockdown." The release was previously slated for spring.

The Western release will have a Collector's Edition of the game for the Switch and PS4 versions that will bundle a soundtrack, artbook, reversible pillowcase of Hestia, and set of six art cards. Those who purchase the Collector's Edition will be able to vote on what images will be on the art cards.

The game is based on the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ( Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka ) anime and its spinoff Sword Oratoria . Yuka Iguchi provided the game's theme song "Treasure."

The game mixes elements of dungeon-crawling and role-playing gameplay with a visual novel-style story. The story features events from the first anime season, as well as new content. In addition to Story Mode, the game includes procedurally generated Extra Dungeons and Date Events to interact with other characters.

The game launched in Japan for the PS4, PlayStation Vita, Switch, and PC in Japan on November 28 after multiple delays since spring 2018. The game's Asian PS4 and Switch versions shipped on the same date with Chinese and English subtitles.