The King of Fighters XV Game Teases Reveal Trailer for January 7

Producer, creative director preview characters Kyo, Benimaru, Shun'ei in video

SNK announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming the reveal trailer for The King of Fighters XV game on January 7. IGN began streaming a trailer for the announcement on Thursday:

In the video, producer Yasuyuki Oda and creative director Eisuke Ogura tease the game and preview the characters Kyo, Benimaru, and Shun'ei. They also confirm that Shun'ei will be the game's protagonist and that the game will take place after King of Fighters XIV.

SNK originally announced the game during the Evolution Championship Series 2019 fighting game tournament.

SNK released The King of Fighters XIV , the latest installment in the franchise , for PlayStation 4 in August 2016. SNK then released the game for PC via Steam in June 2017.

The series is inspiring a Chinese-animated CG film titled The King of Fighters: Awaken that will release simultaneously worldwide in 2022.