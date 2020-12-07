Lapis Re:LiGHTs Smartphone Game Previews Anime Video

The official YouTube channel for "Magic x Idol" mixed-media project Lapis Re:LiGHTs franchise began streaming the full version of an original anime video for the franchise 's upcoming smartphone game on Monday. KLab Games and Kadokawa debuted a short version of the video during an event on Saturday.

The YouTube channel is also streaming two live-action music videos for the LiGHTs and supernova groups, the first live-action music videos for the franchise .

The franchise inspired a television anime that premiered on July 4. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The theme of the project is in its full title, Lapis Re:LiGHTs ~Kono Sekai no Idol wa Mahō ga Tsukaeru~ (The idols in this world can use magic). "Asa no Hajime" is writing the scenario, and U35 is designing the characters. Yoshitaka Murayama is collaborating on the worldview setting, and Zuji is providing concept art.

Aside from the anime and game, the franchise is also inspiring novels, live events, and a manga by artist Hiroichi ( High School DxD: Asia & Koneko's Secret Contract!? ) and Shingo Nagai .