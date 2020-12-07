Violet Evergarden Film Earns 2 Billion Yen

Film sells 1.39 million tickets

Kyoto Animation 's Violet Evergarden: The Movie anime has earned 2 billion yen (about US$19.2 million) as of Saturday. As of Sunday, the film has sold 1,390,000 tickets. The film ranked outside of the top 10 in its 12th weekend. The film will add more theaters starting on December 11 or later.

The film opened in Japan on September 18, and it ranked at #2 in its opening weekend. The film is the first new Japanese anime film (as opposed to compilation films) to open in Dolby Cinemas, with Dolby Cinemas screenings beginning on November 13.

Kyoto Animation postponed the film's opening in Japan due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The film was slated to open in Japan on April 24. This was the second delay for the film, as it was originally slated for a January 10, 2020 opening in Japan.

The franchise's separate side-story anime, titled Violet Evergarden I: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll ( Violet Evergarden Gaiden: Eien to Jidō Shuki Ningyō ), opened in theaters in Japan in September 2019, and it screened for at least five weeks. The film eventually earned a cumulative total of 831 million yen (about US$7.90 million). Netflix debuted the anime on April 2.



Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web