Final Fantasy VII's Sephiroth Joins Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Game

Character will be available this month

Nintendo announced during the Game Awards 2020 on Thursday that Sephiroth, the antagonist of the Final Fantasy VII game, will join the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate crossover fighting game this month as the next of six new characters in Fighters Pass Vol. 2.

ARMS character Min Min launched as the first character in Fighters Pass Vol. 2 on June 22. Steve and Alex from Minecraft joined the game on October 13.

Joker, the protagonist character from Persona 5 , joined the game as the first Fighters Pass character in April 2019. Hero, a representation of the main characters from the Dragon Quest series, joined the game as the second character in July 2019. The title characters from Rare's Banjo-Kazooie game series joined the game as the third characters last September. Fatal Fury The King of Fighters character Terry Bogard joined the game as the fourth character in November 2019, and the Fire Emblem: Three Houses game's protagonist Byleth joined the roster on January 28.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate shipped for the Nintendo Switch in December 2018. The game includes all previous playable characters and supports eight-player battles. New characters include Animal Crossing: New Leaf's Isabelle, Metroid's Ridley, Castlevania's Simon, Donkey Kong's King K. Rool, and Pokemon's Incineroar.

Several other characters joined the game as "Echo Fighters" for other characters. Echo Fighters include Street Fighter's Ken (for Ryu), Castlevania's Richter (for Simon), Fire Emblem's Chrom (for Ike), Metroid's Dark Samus (for Samus), Daisy (for Peach), Lucina (for Marth), and Dark Pit (for Pit). Echo Fighters have moves and properties that closely match another character's.