Fire Emblem: Three Houses' Byleth Joins Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Game on January 28

Video reveals 2nd Fighters Pass with 6 new, unannounced characters

Nintendo announced during a livestream presentation on Thursday that the Fire Emblem: Three Houses game's protagonist Byleth will join the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate crossover fighting game as the fifth and final Fighters Pass character on January 28. Byleth will have both male and female forms. Nintendo also announced that there will be a Fighters Pass Vol. 2 that will include six new characters and challenger packs.

Additionally, Nintendo revealed five new Mii Fighter costumes: Altaïr from Assassin's Creed , Rabbid from Rabbids , X from Mega Man X , MegaMan.exe from Mega Man Battle Network , and the title character from Cuphead . All five costumes will launch on the same day as Byleth.

Joker, the protagonist character from Persona 5 , joined the game as the first Fighters Pass character in April 2019. Hero, a representation of the main characters from the Dragon Quest series, joined the game as the second character in July 2019. The title characters from Rare's Banjo-Kazooie game series joined the game as the third characters in September. Fatal Fury and The King of Fighters character Terry Bogard joined the game as the fourth character in November.

The game shipped for the Nintendo Switch in December 2018. The game includes all previous playable characters and supports eight-player battles. New characters include Animal Crossing: New Leaf's Isabelle, Metroid's Ridley, Castlevania 's Simon, Donkey Kong's King K. Rool, and Pokémon 's Incineroar.

Several other characters joined the game as "Echo Fighters" for other characters. Echo Fighters include Street Fighter's Ken (for Ryu), Castlevania 's Richter (for Simon), Fire Emblem's Chrom (for Ike), Metroid's Dark Samus (for Samus), Daisy (for Peach), Lucina (for Marth), and Dark Pit (for Pit). Echo Fighters have moves and properties that closely match another character's.