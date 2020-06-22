ARMS' Min Min Joins Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Game on June 29

Character presentation video also reveals 5 new Mii Fighter costumes

Nintendo announced during a livestream presentation on Monday that ARMS character Min Min will join the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate crossover fighting game as the first of six new characters in Fighters Pass Vol. 2 on June 29.

Additionally, Nintendo revealed five new Mii Fighter costumes: Ninjara from ARMS , Heihachi from the Tekken series, Callie and Marie from Splatoon, and Vault Boy from the Fallout series. All five costumes will launch on the same day as Min Min.

Joker, the protagonist character from Persona 5 , joined the game as the first Fighters Pass character in April 2019. Hero, a representation of the main characters from the Dragon Quest series, joined the game as the second character in July 2019. The title characters from Rare's Banjo-Kazooie game series joined the game as the third characters last September. Fatal Fury The King of Fighters character Terry Bogard joined the game as the fourth character last November, and the Fire Emblem: Three Houses game's protagonist Byleth joined the roster on January 28.

The game shipped for the Nintendo Switch in December 2018. The game includes all previous playable characters and supports eight-player battles. New characters include Animal Crossing: New Leaf's Isabelle, Metroid's Ridley, Castlevania 's Simon, Donkey Kong's King K. Rool, and Pokémon 's Incineroar.

Several other characters joined the game as "Echo Fighters" for other characters. Echo Fighters include Street Fighter's Ken (for Ryu), Castlevania 's Richter (for Simon), Fire Emblem's Chrom (for Ike), Metroid's Dark Samus (for Samus), Daisy (for Peach), Lucina (for Marth), and Dark Pit (for Pit). Echo Fighters have moves and properties that closely match another character's.