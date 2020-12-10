Re:ZERO Anime Season 2's 2nd Half Unveils January 6 Debut, Theme Song Artists, More Mini Anime

Kadokawa 's livestream for the second season of the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- anime announced on Thursday that the second cours , or second half, of season two will premiere on AT-X on January 6 at 10:30 p.m. JST before debuting on Tokyo MX at 11:30 p.m. Mayu Maeshima will perform the opening theme song "Long shot," and nonoc will perform the ending theme song "Believe in you." The livestream also revealed a key visual:

The livestream revealed that the second half of the second season of the Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ ( Re:Zero kara Hajimeru Break Time) spinoff series will premiere on the Kadokawa Anime Channel on YouTube on January 8 at 8:00 p.m. (7:00 a.m. EDT), and each episode will be streaming for two weeks only. AT-X will run each episode after each episode of the main anime.

The second half of Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- 's second season will also air on TV Hokkaido , KHB Higashi Nippon Broadcasting Co., Ltd. , TV Aichi , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting Co., Ltd. and BS11 . Abema, d Anime Store , and other services will stream the new season in Japan.

The anime's second season was delayed from April to July. The staff explained that "the global issues of the COVID-19 coronavirus illness have had a big effect on the production" of the show.

The 25-episode first anime season of Tappei Nagatsuki 's Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- light novel series premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll is also streaming both the Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ and Re:PETIT ~Starting Life in Another World from PETIT~ short anime spinoff series. Funimation released the television anime on home video with an English dub in June 2018.

The anime has inspired two original video anime ( OVA ) volumes, titled Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow and Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond . Crunchyroll began streaming the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow OVA in February and added Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond in April.

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director's Cut , an updated version of the television anime's first season, premiered in January. The new edit of the first 25-episode season adds some new footage and reworks the episodes to run in a one-hour timeslot. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.