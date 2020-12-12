Mainichi: Japanese Labor Policy Council to Enable Special Insurance for Animation Workers

Policy to add workers in animation productions, actors to list of those who can apply for special insurance

The Mainichi newspaper reported on Wednesday that the Labor Policy Council in Japan decided on Tuesday to add three new job types to the industrial accident compensation insurance policy that applies to employees of companies and organizations. The policy will include workers in animation productions, actors, and bonesetters to the list of sole proprietors and others who can apply for special insurance after a revision at the end of fiscal year 2021.

The Japan Actors Union, headed by actor Toshiyuki Nishida , and other groups requested the Labor Policy Council to review the matter.

The policy enables people who have paid premiums to industry groups to claim treatment costs, compensation for absence from work, and other payments when they suffer accidents while working.

Thanks to Omiya for the news tip.

Source: The Mainichi (Hidenori Yazawa)