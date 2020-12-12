That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, By the Grace of the Gods Collaborate on Mini Anime Short

Main characters of both series meet as slime in "Slime-tachi no Idobata Kaigi" short

The official Twitter account for the anime of author Roy and illustrator Ririnra 's By the Grace of the Gods ( Kami-tachi ni Hirowareta Otoko ) light novel series began streaming on Friday a mini anime short collaboration between the By the Grace of the Gods and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime series. The video depicts By the Grace of the Gods ' characters Ryoma, Elaria, and Miya as slimes meeting the slime Rimuru, protagonist of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime .

The video is part of the "Slime-tachi no Idobata Kaigi" (Slimes' Conversation) series of animated shorts, which feature characters from By the Grace of the Gods transformed into slimes. The first short streamed on the anime's official Twitter account on August 21.

The By the Grace of the Gods anime premiered in Japan on October 4, and Funimation started streaming the anime with subtitles on the same day. Funimation is co-producing the anime. Funimation premiered the anime's first episode during its FunimationCon virtual event on July 3.

Takeyuki Yanase ( In Another World With My Smartphone , If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord ) is directing the anime at Maho Film ( If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord ), and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Black Clover , Dropkick on My Devil! ) is the story editor and screenwriter. Kaho Deguchi ( If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord , Cutie Honey Universe ) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director, with Ririnra credited with the original character designs. Hiroaki Tsutsumi is composing the music at Lantis . The anime's main voice actress Azusa Tadokoro is performing the opening theme song "Yasashii Sekai" (Kind World), while MindaRyn, a popular YouTuber known for posting her cover versions of anime songs, is performing the ending theme song "Blue Rose knows" as her debut single.

J-Novel Club is publishing the novels digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Under the protection of the gods, a relaxed life with slimes in another world begins!

One day, the life of middle-aged Japanese businessman Ryoma Takebayashi came to a rather sudden and disappointing end. Ryoma had never had a blessed life, but after his death, three great gods sought his cooperation and reincarnated him as a child in another world with swords and magic!

Receiving a most cordial and divine welcome from the gods, Ryoma decides to live leisurely on his own in the forest for the time being. Working diligently at magic and hunting, Ryoma's greatest passion comes to be researching his tamed slimes?! Training a variety of slimes (some newly discovered), the curtain rises on this easygoing life fantasy celebrating a second life with kind people in another world!

The second anime season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime will premiere on January 12 in Japan.

Crunchyroll will stream the season in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East. Funimation will stream the English-subtitled version on January 5, and it will stream an English dub at a date to be announced later.

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, which in turn adapted author Fuse and artist Mitz Vah 's light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed an English dub . The anime specifically adapted and is based on Kawakami's manga adaptation of the original novels.

The anime's second season will run two cours or two quarters of a year. The first cours will premiere in January 2021, while the second cours will premiere in July 2021. Shiba 's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) will also get a television anime that will premiere in April 2021. Each of these anime were originally slated to premiere three months earlier, but were delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) affecting their production schedules.