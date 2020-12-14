Ayano Natsume Launches Koi wa Dōjinshi yori Kinari Manga on December 15

Square Enix 's Shonen Gangan magazine's January issue announced on Friday that Ayano Natsume will launch a new manga series titled Koi wa Dōjinshi yori Kinari (Love Is Stranger Than Dōjinshi) on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website on December 15.

The story will center on college student Emi, who leads an inconspicuous otaku life. She hits it off with one of her social media followers, and they decide to meet in person. When they meet in real life for the first time, Emi is surprised to find out this person is a very handsome guy.

Natsume launched her previous manga Lofty Flower, Fall for Me!! ( Takane no Hana Nara Ochitekoi!! ) on Gangan Online in 2015. Square Enix published the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume in August 2019. Crunchyroll licensed the manga in October 2018.

The manga centers on Kōta Shiraishi, a boy blessed with intelligence, good looks, and popularity in his high school. All the girls fall in love with him, until he meets the boyish beauty Kurokawa. Now, instead of making Kurokawa fall for him, he ends up falling for her.

