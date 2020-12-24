LiSA's 2 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Singles Top Japan's Digital Downloads in 2020

"Gurenge" sold 942,691, "Homura" sold 709,966

Oricon announced that LiSA 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba television anime opening theme song "Gurenge" sold 942,691 digital downloads to top the digital single ranking chart for 2020. She is the first female artist to top the annual chart. In addition, her Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train theme song "Homura" sold 709,966 digital downloads to rank #2 on the same chart for 2020. (Oricon surveyed sales from December 23, 2019 to December 21, 2020.)

"Gurenge" had already sold 903,857 downloads by June 7 to become Japan's third most downloaded song in the history of Oricon's digital single ranking chart. In July, it had become the third single with over one million downloads (after Kenshi Yonezu 's 2018 single "Lemon" and 2019 single "Uma to Shika."), and the first by a female artist to accomplish the feat. By September, it had sold 1,086,704 downloads to surpass Yonezu's "Uma to Shika" and become Japan's second most downloaded song in the history of Oricon's digital single ranking chart.

"Homura" has ranked #1 on Oricon's weekly digital singles ranking chart for 10 consecutive weeks. It is now tied with Yonezu's 2018 single "Lemon" as the longest-running #1 single on the chart. It garnered 500,000 downloads in five weeks by November, thus becoming the fastest single by the female artist to accomplish this feat.

With "Homura" and her LEO-NiNE album, LiSA became the first artist to rank #1 on seven weekly ranking charts: (CD) singles, digital singles, streaming, combined singles, (CD) albums, digital albums, and combined albums.

As of December 20, "Homura" has also garnered 10,632,183 streams for a new total of 132,986,137. It has been in the #1 spot on Oricon's weekly streaming chart for a total of eight weeks since its release, and it is the first song to be streamed over 10 million times a week for nine straight weeks.

The song also sold 56,149 physical copies during December 14-20 to rank #5 on the CD singles chart, and has now sold 1,004,879 physical copies. It is the first single to sell one million physical copies this year, and LiSA 's second single to accomplish this feat after "Gurenge."

