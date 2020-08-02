Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Film's New Trailer Previews LiSA's New Song

A live-streamed program for Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen ) debuted a new full trailer and new main visual on Sunday. The trailer announces and previews the new theme song ”Homura" (Flame) by returning singer LiSA :

LiSA and Yuki Kajiura wrote the lyrics for the new song, and Kajiura also composed and arranged its music. Both the trailer and the visual above feature the tagline, "With your blade, bring an end to the nightmare." Participating theaters will begin selling advance ticket passes in Japan on August 7.

Aniplex of America describes the television anime's story:

It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family.

The main staff members of the television anime are returning for the sequel. The film will open in Japan on October 16, and Funimation Films is partnering with Aniplex of America to release it in theaters in North America in 2021.

Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga inspired the television anime that premiered in April 2019, and aired its 26th and final episode last September.

The manga debuted in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016, and ended on May 18. Shueisha shipped the manga's 21st compiled book volume on July 3. With this new volume, the franchise has more than 80 million copies in circulation.

Sources: Kimetsu TV Mugen Ressha-Hen Shin Jōhō & Shudaika Happyō Special livestream, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 's Twitter account