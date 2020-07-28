LiSA's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Song Tops 1 Million Downloads

"Gurenge" is 1st single by female artist to top 1 million on Oricon digital rankings

LiSA 's "Gurenge" single garnered 13,678 downloads during the July 20-26 week, with total 1,001,773 downloads since its release. The single is the first by a female artist to surpass 1 million downloads in the history of Oricon's digital single ranking chart. It is the third overall single in the chart's history to do so, after Kenshi Yonezu 's 2018 single "Lemon," and his 2019 single "Uma to Shika."

The song became the third most downloaded song in the history of Oricon's digital single ranking chart last month in June. Since December, the single has been in the top 10 ranking for at least 27 consecutive weeks, and has been in the top 10 at least 44 weeks since the song's digital debut in April 2019.

In the April 20-26 week, it rose from the fifth to the fourth most downloaded song in the history of Oricon's digital single ranking chart. In the April 27-May 3 week, the single recorded its fifth week at #1 in the ranking (including two consecutive weeks in May 2019, one week in December 2019, and the April 20-26 and April 27-May 3 weeks).

The single's title song is the theme song for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime. The song debuted digitally in April 2019 before its July 2019 CD release. The CD release has sold more than 100,000 copies. LiSA sang the song during her first performance on Kōhaku Uta Gassen ("Red and White Song Contest"), Japan's most-watched music television program, on December 31.

