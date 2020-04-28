LiSA's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Single Ranks #1 on Oricon Weekly Digital for 3rd Time

'Gurenge' opening song has 786,000 total downloads

LiSA 's "Gurenge" single ranked #1 on Oricon's weekly digital single ranking chart for the April 20-26 week, with about 17,000 downloads. This is the third time (and fourth week) the single has ranked #1 since the song's digital debut in April last year. The single topped the ranking first in May for two consecutive weeks, and then again in December. The song was also in the top 10 of the digital single ranking chart for 20 consecutive weeks last year.

The song has been downloaded about 786,000 times. This past week, it rose from the fifth to the fourth most downloaded song in the history of Oricon's digital single ranking chart.

The single's title song is the theme song for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime. The song debuted digitally in April 2019 before its July 2019 CD release. The CD release has sold more than 100,000 copies. LiSA sang the song during her first performance on Kōhaku Uta Gassen ("Red and White Song Contest"), Japan's most-watched music television program, on December 31.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web