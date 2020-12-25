News
Hortensia Saga Anime Reveals 12 More Cast Members
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official Twitter account for the television anime adaptation of Sega's Hortensia Saga smartphone role-playing game revealed more cast members for the anime on Friday. Aniplex is additionally streaming the show's opening animation featuring the opening theme song, but the video is region-locked to Japan only (if the video becomes available outside of Japan officially, ANN will add it to this article).
The new cast includes: (character name spellings not confirmed)
- Takaya Hashi as Palthouser Dreadnought
- Atsuki Tani as as Georg Dalmas
- Takehito Koyasu as Beltran De Boske
- Rie Kugimiya as Saria / Elva
- Miyuki Sawashiro as Sharo D'Hortensia
- Shizuka Itou as Marie
- Toshiyuki Morikawa as Jim McNeil
- Toshiyuki Morikawa as Adel
- Kōji Ishii as Gaston
- Takahiro Sakurai as Lucan
- Shigeru Chiba as Doctor Gref
- Kana Asumi as Lacroix
Tani is replacing the late Unshō Ishizuka, who voiced Georg in the game.
Rock band MY FIRST STORY (Arpeggio of Blue Steel - Ars Nova, Golden Kamuy) are performing the opening theme song "Leader." Mafumafu is performing the ending theme song "Yasō to Hakuchūmu" (Night Ideas and Daydreaming).
The anime will premiere on January 6. Funimation, AnimeLab, and Wakanim will stream the anime as it airs.
Yasuto Nishikata (Killing Bites, The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS. Rintarou Ikeda (The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods, Magical Sempai) is overseeing the series scripts, Takayuki Onoda (animation director for Granblue Fantasy the Animation, The Seven Deadly Sins) is the character designer, and ZENTA is composing the music.
The anime stars: (not all name spellings are not confirmed)
- Yoshimasa Hosoya as Alfred Albert
- Yui Horie as Marius Casterede
- Kenjiro Tsuda as Maurice Baudelaire
- Reina Ueda as Nonnoria Foly
- Aya Uchida as Qoo Morimol
- Yuichiro Umehara as Deflotte Danowa
- Yu Kobayashi as Adelheid Olivier
- Tetsuya Kakihara as Leon D. Olivier
- Takehito Koyasu Fernando Albert
- Kenji Nomura as Rugis F. Camellia
- Takuya Eguchi as Roy Bachelot
- Yuka Ōtsubo as Bernadetter Albert
- Kazuma Horie as Alexis Vall d'Hebron
- Shūichi Ikeda as Didier Vialdo
Sega launched the game for iOS and Android devices in April 2015. The player takes on the role of a young feudal lord who learns the hidden truth of the Kingdom of Hortensia through battles and encounters.
The free-to-play game (with fees for certain in-game items) allows players to field up to five characters in a party comprising different classes with different abilities in battle. Combat consists of each party's characters standing in a 3x3 grid. Each class is able to attack and influence a different specific section of the grid.
The game already inspired an animated video from LIDEN FILMS, and that earlier video also featured an image song by MY FIRST STORY. LIDEN FILMS also produced the opening movies for Part 3 of the game, as well as for Hortensia Saga Zero.
Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Alive magazine began serializing a manga adaptation on March 27. Pon Jea and Seiji are drawing the manga.
Sources: Hortensia Saga anime's Twitter account, Aniplex's YouTube channel