Combatants Will Be Dispatched! Anime's 1st Promo Reveals Cast, Staff, Funimation Streaming in April

The first promotional video for the television anime of Natsume Akatsuki 's Combatants Will Be Dispatched! ( Sentōin, Hakenshimasu! ) light novel series announced the anime's cast, staff, and April streaming premiere on Funimation on Friday.

The anime stars:

Yusuke Shirai as Combat Agent 6

as Combat Agent 6 Miyu Tomita as Alice Kisaragi

Hiroaki Akagi ( Teasing Master Takagi-san , Mashiro no Oto ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff , and Yukie Sugawara ( Hina Logic - from Luck & Logic , The [email protected] SideM , Overlord ) is supervising the series scripts. Sōta Suwa is designing the characters, and Masato Kōda ( Arpeggio of Blue Steel - Ars Nova , KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! ) is composing the music at Nippon Columbia .

Yen Press is releasing the novels and their manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

From the author of KONOSUBA comes a new light novel series! It's tough being on the front lines for an evil organization, and nobody knows this better than No. 6, a Combatant for the Kisaragi Secret Society. Dispatched to a distant alien world on a reconnaissance mission, he's got a new android partner, but how are you supposed to plan an interstellar invasion--of a fantasy world?!

Kadokawa published the first novel in November 2017, and published the sixth volume on September 1. Kakao Lanthanum provides the art.

Masaaki Kiasa launched the manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in March 2018. The manga's fifth volume shipped on September 23.

Yen Press also publishes Akatsuki's KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! novels, their manga adaptation, and the Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! spinoff novel series.

The first season of the KONOSUBA anime premiered in January 2016, and the second season premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan. The KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World– Legend of Crimson anime film opened in Japan in August 2019 and added 4DX screenings in October 2019. Crunchyroll and Fathom Events screened the film in the United States in November 2019. Crunchyroll added an English dub for the first season in January 2019, and an English dub for the second season on February 25. Crunchyroll began streaming the film on March 25, and the English dub was available in April.