Stranger of Sword City Revisited Game's Trailer Previews New Features

Saviors of Sapphire Wings/Stranger of Sword City Revisited game bundle launches in March

NIS America began streaming on Monday a trailer for the Stranger of Sword City Revisited game, a new version of Experience's Stranger of Sword City ( Tsurugi no Machi no Ihōjin ) game that will bundle with the Saviors of Sapphire Wings ( Aoki Tsubasa no Chevalier ) game. The video previews the game's new features.

NIS America will release the Saviors of Sapphire Wings/Stranger of Sword City Revisited game bundle for the Nintendo Switch and PC in North America on March 16, Europe on March 19, and Oceania on March 23.

NIS America describes the game:

An epic battle of light and dark rages on in Saviors of Sapphire Wings! 100 years after mankind's defeat at the hands of the Overlord of Darkness, a fallen hero returns to guide the current generation of knights to end the reign of terror once and for all. Explore dungeons, use traps and combat prowess to defeat powerful monsters, and bond with your allies to unlock their true potential in this RPG gem.

Experience released Saviors of Sapphire Wings for the PlayStation Vita in Japan in July 2019.

Experience previously released Stranger of Sword City Revisited on the PS Vita in the West in 2017.