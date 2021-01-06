'Night is Short, Walk on Girl' Anime Film's English Dub Trailer Streamed

GKIDS announced the English dub cast for Masaaki Yuasa 's The Night is Short Walk On, Girl anime film on Wednesday. The company also began streaming an English dub trailer for the film.

The English dub cast includes:

The film will begin streaming on HBO Max on January 12.

GKIDS and Shout! Factory released the anime film on a Blu-ray Disc and DVD combo pack in January 2019.

Fathom Events and GKIDS screened the film in August 2018. All screenings were in Japanese with English subtitles. The film earned more than US$350,979 at the U.S. box office.

The film, which adapts Tomihiko Morimi 's ( The Eccentric Family , The Tatami Galaxy ) novel of the same name, opened in Japan in April 2017. The story takes place in Kyoto, and follows an upperclassman (" Sempai ") who falls in love with his underclassman ("Girl with Black Hair") and tries to get her attention.

The film won the Grand Prize for Features award at the Ottawa International Film Festival in September 2017 and the Animation of the Year award at the 41st annual Japan Academy Prizes in March 2018.