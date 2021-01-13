Sk8 the Infinity Anime Gets Spinoff Manga

Toriyasu draws comedy spinoff of original skateboarding anime

The February issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine revealed on January 4 that Sk8 the Infinity , the original anime project from director Hiroko Utsumi ( Banana Fish , Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club , Free! Eternal Summer ) and animation studio BONES ( Eureka Seven , My Hero Academia ), is inspiring a spinoff manga titled Sk8 Chill Out! that will launch on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up manga website. Toriyasu is drawing the manga.

The comedy manga will highlight the friendships between the anime's unique skaters and show skateboard races aong them.

The anime centers on Reki, a second-year high school student who loves skateboarding, and gets caught up in "S," an underground and dangerous skateboard race with no rules at an abandoned mine. Langa, who has returned to Japan from Canada and has never skateboarded before, also gets wrapped up in S. Dirty racers, AI racers, and other unique individuals compete in the "youth skateboard race battle."

The anime premiered on ABC TV and TV Asahi 's "ANiMAZiNG!!!" programming block on January 9. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.