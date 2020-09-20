BONES, Director Hiroko Utsumi Reveal SK8 the Infinity Original Anime

"Youth skateboard race battle" anime to premiere in January 2021

Director Hiroko Utsumi ( Banana Fish , Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club , Free! Eternal Summer ) and animation studio BONES ( Eureka Seven , My Hero Academia ) officially revealed their new original anime project SK8 the Infinity on Sunday.

Aniplex of America is streaming a promotional video for the anime.

Get ready for "SK8 the Infinity", a brand new, original anime from the all-star team featuring Hiroko Utsumi (Director), Ichiro Ohkouchi (Series Composition/Screenplay), Michinori Chiba (Character Design), and Animation Production by Bones! 🛹 pic.twitter.com/KWOXpafh9L — Aniplex of America (@aniplexUSA) September 20, 2020

Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Michinori Chiba ( Basilisk , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) is designing the characters. Ryō Takahashi ( ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. , Argonavis from BanG Dream! ) is composing the music.

The anime centers on Reki, a second-year high school student who loves skateboarding, and gets caught up in "S," an underground and dangerous skateboard race at an abandoned mine with no rules. Ranga, who has returned to Japan from Canada and has never skateboarded before, also gets wrapped up in S along with Reki. Dirty racers, AI racers, and other unique individuals compete in the "youth skateboard race battle."