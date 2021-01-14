Dragon Quest Franchise Eases Rules on Monetized Streaming in Japan

Streamers may earn profit from monetized videos/streams

Square Enix announced on Thursday that the Dragon Quest franchise is easing the rules on monetized streaming for its games. The new guidelines, which went into effect on Thursday, allow Dragon Quest games' streamers in Japan to earn profit from their monetized streams and videos. The new guidelines do not apply for streamers outside Japan.

In the announcement, Square Enix quoted Dragon Quest series creator Yuji Horii : "Games are also a communication tool." The company explained that communication has changed over time, and internet interactions have become common, which is what prompted the new policy. Square Enix noted that guidelines may differ between different titles, and it will update the rules over time.

Horii teased in October that there will be various announcements this year related to the series' 35th anniversary.

Square Enix released Dragon Quest X on the Wii and Wii U platforms in March 2013, and on the PC in September 2013. Nintendo has also since released Android, Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch versions of the game. Expansions for the game launched in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019.

The Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition game, an enhanced version of the Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age ( Dragon Quest XI: Sugisarishi Toki o Motomete ) game, launched for Switch in September 2019. The original game shipped in Japan for PS4 and Nintendo 3DS in July 2017.

Sources: Dragon Quest series' website (link 2), Dengeki Online