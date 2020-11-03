Dragon Quest's Yuji Horii Teases Announcements on 35th Anniversary Next Year

Dragon Quest series creator Yuji Horii teased during the Dragon Quest X Fall Festival 2020 on Friday that there will be various announcements next year related to the series' 35th anniversary. He added that there is more to look forward to in Astoltia, the world of the Dragon Quest X game.

Square Enix released Dragon Quest X on the Wii and Wii U platforms in March 2013, and on the PC in September 2013. Nintendo has also since released Android, Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch versions of the game. Expansions for the game launched in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition game, an enhanced version of the Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age ( Dragon Quest XI: Sugisarishi Toki o Motomete ) game, launched for Nintendo Switch in September 2019. The original game shipped in Japan for PS4 and Nintendo 3DS in July 2017.