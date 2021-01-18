New My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Game to Also Include Original Video Anime

The "Oregairu Fes FINAL" event for Wataru Watari 's My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected ( Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Come wa Machigatteiru. ) light novel series revealed on Sunday that the franchise is launching a new project titled Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Come wa Machigatteiru. Ketsu (Bind).

The event also revealed that the latest game in the franchise will bundle a new original video anime ( OVA ) as a bonus. The staff will reveal more details about the new project and the game and OVA at a later date.

MAGES. is developing the new game, which is based on the Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Come wa Machigatteiru. Kan anime, and has the same title as the anime. The staff revealed several screenshots from the upcoming OVA on Monday.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax ( Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Come wa Machigatteiru. Kan ), the third television anime season based on the novels, premiered in July 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series for release outside Asia, and streamed it on HIDIVE and Crunchyroll . HIDIVE began streaming an English dub for the series on August 20.

The novels previously inspired two anime seasons, which Crunchyroll streamed under the titles My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU and My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU TOO! . Sentai Filmworks licensed and released both seasons on home video in North America.

The novels also previously inspired several game projects. The first game, Yahari Game demo Ore no Seishun Love Come ga Machigatteiru. , shipped for the PlayStation Vita in September 2013. The second game, Yahari Game demo Ore no Seishun Love Come ga Machigatteiru. Zoku , shipped for the PS Vita in October 2016. Both games came with limited editions that bundled an OVA episode. 5pb. released both games for the PlayStation 4 in a single bundle in October 2017.

Yen Press licensed the novel series and Naomichi Io 's My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected @ comic manga adaptation for English publication in 2015.

Source: MoCa News