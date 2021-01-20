Bakuten!! Rhythmic Gymnastics Anime's 2nd Video Reveals More Cast, Staff, Opening Song

The official website for the Bakuten!! (Backflip!!) original television anime began streaming the second promotional video for the anime on Thursday. The video reveals new cast, staff, and previews the opening theme song "Seishun no Enbu" (The Dance of Youth) by the band Centimillimental .

The anime will premiere this April on Fuji TV 's notaminA anime block. The anime, which is set in Miyagi prefecture, is one of three anime projects part of the larger "Zutto Ōen Project 2011 + 10..." initiative aimed at promoting Miyagi, Iwate, and Fukushima (the other two anime projects are Misaki no Mayoiga and Hula Fulla Dance ). The "Zutto Ōen Project 2011 + 10..." is in remembrance of the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami 10 years ago.

The anime is set in Miyagi prefecture's Iwanuma city, and centers on a high school rhythmic gymnastics team. The anime follows Shōtarō Futaba, who is fascinated by gymnastics after seeing it in his third year of middle school, and joins the rhythmic gymnastics team of his new high school Sōshūkan High School, nicknamed "Ao High." He makes a friend with his schoolmate Ryōya Misato, who earned fame for as a gymnast during middle school.

Toshimasa Kuroyanagi ( The Great Passage , Omoi, Omoware, Furi, Furare ) is directing the anime at ZEXCS . Toshizo Nemoto ( Log Horizon season 2, Macross Delta , Last Hope ) is in charge of series composition and scripts. My Little Monster manga creator Robico is drawing the original character designs, while Yūki Shibata ( Kimi ni Todoke 2nd Season , Magical Sisters Yoyo & Nene , After the Rain ) is drawing the character designs for animation, and is also the chief animation director.