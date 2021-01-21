Azuki Shibuya Graduates From i☆Ris Idol Group on March 31

Avex Pictures announced on the idol group i☆Ris ' official website on Thursday that member Azuki Shibuya will graduate from the group on March 31. Shibuya will have her last live performance as a member of the group on March 28.

The announcement noted that Shibuya herself told the staff of her intent to leave since the spring of 2020, and respecting her wishes, the staff and members held multiple meetings, culminating in the decision for her to graduate from the group in March. Shibuya plans to continue a career in the entertainment industry after leaving the group, and i☆Ris plans to continue on as a five-member group. Shibuya added that she has been planning to establish a talent production agency for a few years now.

Aside from Shibuya, i☆Ris consists of Saki Yamakita , Yū Serizawa , Himika Akaneya , Yūki Wakai , and Miyu Kubota , who in addition to being musical performers, are also anime voice actresses. The group has performed theme songs for such anime as Pretty Rhythm Rainbow Live , Mushibugyō , Fantasista Stella , Hantsu x Trash , Twin Star Exorcists , Akiba's Trip: The Animation , PriPara , Idol Time PriPara , Magical Girl Site , Wise Man's Grandchild , and Magical Sempai .