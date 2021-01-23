Tropical-Rouge! Precure , Toei Animation 's upcoming 18th Precure television anime series, will have an "Eiga Tropical-Rouge! Precure Petit Tobikome! Collabo▽Dance Party!" ( Tropical-Rouge! Precure the Movie: Petit Dive! Collaboration▽Dance Party!) short that will start screening with the Eiga Healin' Good ♥ Precure Yume no Machi de Kyun! tto GoGo! Daihenshin!! feature film in theaters on March 20.

In the short, the characters of the Tropical-Rouge! Precure anime — Manatsu (Cure Summer), Sango (Cure Coral), Minori (Cure Papaya), Asuka (Cure Flamingo), and the mermaid girl Laura — are heading to the Dancing Island for a dance party when they have an unexpected encounter.

Takashi Otsuka ( Glitter Force / Smile Pretty Cure! , One Piece Stampede ) is directing the short.

While supplies last, screenings of the feature and short nationwide will hand out 300,000 light-up "Dream Pendants" to filmgoers (junior high school age or younger). A batch of 40,000 advance ticket passes will go on sale on February 5 with a choice of two different "Triple! Precure Assemble Seal" sticker sets (pink "Dream Town" or blue "Dance Party" versions).



The Tropical-Rouge! Precure television series will premiere on February 28 on ABC TV and TV Asahi at 8:30 a.m. The show will have a theme of "the sea" and "makeup." The show will feature a transformation item shaped as a cosmetics compact. The anime's tagline is "Transform with makeup! Invincible motivation!"

The anime centers on Manatsu, who moves from her small island birthplace to a city and starts middle school. On the day she moves she meets a mermaid girl named Laura who is looking for the "legendary warriors" the Precures. Laura's hometown, the mermaid country of Grand Ocean, has been attacked by the "procastination witch," who has stolen the country's "motivation power."

Yutaka Tsuchida ( Eiga Precure All Stars: Minna de Utau Kiseki no Mahō! , Kirakira Precure a la Mode: Paris to! Omoide no Mille-Feuille! ) is the series director at Toei Animation . Masahiro Yokotani ( Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club , Jewelpet: Magical Change , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) is overseeing the series scripts, Yukiko Nakatani ( Go! Princess Precure ) is designing the characters, Miki Imai is the art designer, and Kumiko Yanagisawa is the color key artist. Shiho Terada ( Healin' Good Precure ) is composing the music. Akira Tanaka and Aki Murase are producing the anime.

Source: Comic Natalie