'Root Film' PS4/Switch Game's Trailer Reveals March 19 Release in the West

Rice Digital to release physical Limited Edition with 100-page art book

Kadokawa Games began streaming a new gameplay trailer for its Root Film game for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on Wednesday. The video reveals the game's March 19 release date in the West.

In addition, Rice Digital will release a Limited Edition physical copy of the game on both the Switch and PS4, which will include the previously announced 100-page art book for the game.

The game debuted in Japan on July 30 last year after a delay. The game was originally slated to launch on April 23.

Root Film is Kadokawa Games ' sequel to its Root Letter mystery adventure game, and it features a new murder story by Hifumi Kōno. Similar to the first game, Root Film takes place in Shimane prefecture. PQube describes the game:

Root Film is about a TV series, called "Shimane Mystery Drama Project”, which was cancelled for an unknown reason 10 years ago. To reboot the project, three teams consisting of a director and an actress have been cast, including 23 year old Rintaro Yagumo, the main character of the game. His excitement about this amazing opportunity is quickly curbed, when a horrible murder interrupts their location scouting process. Follow him and a cast of unique and memorable characters by character designer Taro Minaboshi as they are drawn deeper into the thrilling mystery of Root Film .

The members of the i☆Ris voice actress idol unit are voicing the main characters, and Wataru Komada is voicing the male protagonist.

The √Letter (pronounced "Root Letter") mystery visual novel shipped in June 2016 in Japan for the PS4 and PlayStation Vita. Rice Digital and PQube released the game in Europe in October 2016, and in North America in November 2016. Kadokawa Games released the game on PC via Steam in July 2017 and for iOS and Android in August 2017.

The game inspired a live-action remake game titled √Letter Last Answer , which replaced Tarō Minoboshi's illustrations in the original game with live-action photographs from 90 actors, and replaced the background illustrations based on actual Shimane prefecture locations with photographs of the real-life locations. The game launched for the Switch and PS4 in Europe in August 2020 and in North America in September 2020. The game also launched on PC via Steam in September 2020.

The game is also inspiring a live-action Hollywood film adaptation.

Source: Press release