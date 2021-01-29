News
Super Robot Wars X-Ω Smartphone Game Ends Service on March 30
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official website for Bandai Namco Entertainment's Super Robot Wars X-Ω smartphone game announced on Friday that the game will end service on March 30. An offline version of the game will then be available until June 30. Sales of in-game Ω (Omega) Crystal currency will halt on February 26.
Bandai Namco Entertainment released the smartphone game on iOS and Android devices in October 2015. The robot action RPG features a crossover story with a new scenario written just for the game. The game features characters and mecha from more than 50 works, and also features original characters and mecha.
Bandai Namco Entertainment produced the app, Sega Games' Sega Networks Company developed it, and B.B. Studio supervised and wrote the scenarios.
Since launch, the game has added characters from such works as Mega Man (Rockman), Crayon Shin-chan, Eureka Seven, Armored Trooper Votoms, Overman King Gainer, UFO Robo Grendizer, Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone, Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance, Machine Robo: Revenge of Chronos, Mobile Fighter G Gundam, Getter Robo G, The [email protected], Kyōryū Sentai Zyuranger (the series adapted into the first season of Saban's Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Robot Girls Z, SanMusu ~Girl's Battle Bootlog, Hacka Doll, Panzer World Galient, Galaxy Angel, Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet, and Shōnen Ashibe GO! GO!
Sources: Super Robot Wars X-Ω website and Twitter account via My Game News Flash
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.