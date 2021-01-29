Super Robot Wars X-Ω Smartphone Game Ends Service on March 30

Game launched on iOS, Android devices in October 2015

The official website for Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Super Robot Wars X-Ω smartphone game announced on Friday that the game will end service on March 30. An offline version of the game will then be available until June 30. Sales of in-game Ω (Omega) Crystal currency will halt on February 26.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the smartphone game on iOS and Android devices in October 2015. The robot action RPG features a crossover story with a new scenario written just for the game. The game features characters and mecha from more than 50 works, and also features original characters and mecha .

Bandai Namco Entertainment produced the app, Sega Games ' Sega Networks Company developed it, and B.B. Studio supervised and wrote the scenarios.

Since launch, the game has added characters from such works as Mega Man ( Rockman ), Crayon Shin-chan , Eureka Seven , Armored Trooper Votoms , Overman King Gainer , UFO Robo Grendizer , Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone , Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance , Machine Robo: Revenge of Chronos , Mobile Fighter G Gundam , Getter Robo G , The [email protected] , Kyōryū Sentai Zyuranger (the series adapted into the first season of Saban's Mighty Morphin Power Rangers ), Robot Girls Z , SanMusu ~Girl's Battle Bootlog , Hacka Doll , Panzer World Galient , Galaxy Angel , Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet , and Shōnen Ashibe GO! GO!

Sources: Super Robot Wars X-Ω website and Twitter account via My Game News Flash



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.