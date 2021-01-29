Zannen na Ikimono no Jiten Anime Gets More New Episodes With Pop Team Epic Director

Anime studio Fanworks announced on Wednesday that it will produce five new episodes for the television anime adaptation of the Zannen na Ikimono Jiten (Humorous & Adorable Evolutionary Creatures or literally, Encyclopedia of Pitiful Creatures) book series. The episodes will debut on E-Tele ( NHK Educational TV), NHK 's primarily educational channel, starting with episode 21 on Sunday at 7:23 p.m. Fanworks teased that there will be episodes about plants such as tomatoes and strawberries in this set.

Pop Team Epic series director and scriptwriter Jun Aoki is returning from the second and third set of episodes to direct the anime at Fanworks ( Aggressive Retsuko , Ganbare! Lulu Lolo - Tiny Twin Bears ). Other production staff include Yūji Uchiyama (Kami-Usagi Rope), Tomoya Takashima ( Kagewani , Working Buddies! , Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories ), and Asami Ike. Yuri Habuka ( Sushi and Beyond ) is again composing the music.

Mariko Tokunaga ( Doraemon: Nobita to Midori no Kyojin Den opening animation, Usamaru) directed the first 10-episode series, which premiered in August 2018. Aoki directed the two new episodes that premiered in March 2019, as well as the eight new episodes that premiered in July 2019.

The book series offers humorous introductions to surprising animal facts, such as "raccoons don't really wash their food" and "dolphins would drown if they fell completely asleep."

Takahashi Shoten began publishing the book series in 2016, and the resulting four volumes have more than 3 million copies in circulation.