News
Pacific Rim: The Black Anime Series' Trailer Reveals March 4 Netflix Debut
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Legendary Entertainment, Polygon Pictures produce anime with showrunners Craig Kyle and Greg Johnson
Netflix began streaming a trailer for its Pacific Rim: The Black anime series on Monday. The trailer reveals the anime's March 4 debut date on Netflix.
Polygon Pictures (BLAME!, Godzilla: Kaijū Wakusei film trilogy) are producing the 3D-animated series based on the live-action Pacific Rim films. Craig Kyle and Greg Johnson are the co-showrunners on the series by Legendary Entertainment, and the story "follows two siblings - an idealistic teenage boy and his naïve younger sister - who are forced to pilot an abandoned Jaeger across a hostile landscape in a desperate attempt to find their missing parents."