Pacific Rim: The Black Anime Series' Trailer Reveals March 4 Netflix Debut

Netflix began streaming a trailer for its Pacific Rim: The Black anime series on Monday. The trailer reveals the anime's March 4 debut date on Netflix .

Polygon Pictures ( BLAME! , Godzilla: Kaijū Wakusei film trilogy) are producing the 3D-animated series based on the live-action Pacific Rim films. Craig Kyle and Greg Johnson are the co-showrunners on the series by Legendary Entertainment , and the story "follows two siblings - an idealistic teenage boy and his naïve younger sister - who are forced to pilot an abandoned Jaeger across a hostile landscape in a desperate attempt to find their missing parents."