Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim Smartphone Game Launches in Spring 2021

Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web news site reported on Friday that the smartphone version of the Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim game will launch for iOS and Android devices in spring 2021 in Japan. Manhattan People is releasing the game.

The original game debuted for PC in Japan in 2003, and XSEED Games released it for PC via Steam in English in 2015. The game also previously received PlayStation 2, mobile (not smartphone), and PlayStation Portable releases.

XSEED Games describes the game:

The first 3D entry in Nihon Falcom's widely acclaimed Ys franchise and the foundation upon which series favorites Ys: The Oath in Felghana and Ys Origin were later built, Ys VI is a cornerstone title in the epic tale of adventurer Adol Christin's many exploits. Featuring recurring characters and themes from previous titles and introducing new characters and themes which would greatly impact later Ys games, Adol's quest to solve the mysteries of Canaan sees him fending off Romun soldiers, exploring ancient ruins, collecting mystical swords and becoming part of local legend by communing with the gods themselves, all while caught in the middle of a massive feud between the native Rehda people and the human “Eresians.” With more lore than almost any other installment in the series, a unique tropical island setting, prominent appearances by fan-favorite side characters Dogi and Geis, the franchise 's trademark massive boss battles and an exciting new game mode, this edge-of-your-seat entry is a true action RPG classic reborn for a new generation!

Nihon Falcom's Ys IX: Monstrum Nox , the latest entry in the Ys role-playing game series, launched for PS4 in Japan in September 2019. NIS America will release the game for PlayStation 4 in the United States on February 2 and in Europe on February 5. The game will then launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in summer 2021.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web