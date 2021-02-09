Shunya Ōhira, Yūma Uchida Perform Burning Kabaddi Sports TV Anime's Theme Songs

The official website for the television anime of Hajime Musashino 's Burning Kabaddi ( Shakunetsu Kabaddi ) sports manga announced the performers of its theme songs on Tuesday. Stage musical actor and singer Shunya Ōhira performs the opening song "Fire Bird," while the anime's lead cast member Yūma Uchida performs the ending song "Comin' Back." The ending song's maxi-CD single will go on sale on April 21 in two editions, including a limited-pressing one with a DVD.

The manga's story centers on first-year high school student Tatsuya Yoigoshi, a former ace soccer player who dislikes sports. He gets invited to join a team for the contact sport kabaddi. He scoffs at the idea at first but becomes interested after watching a kabaddi practice.



The anime stars:

Shin'ichirō Kamio as Nobutaka Ban

Wataru Komada as Ryuta Seki

Ayumu Murase as Yūki Hitomi

Kazuya Ichikawa ( The World Ends with You the Animation , Clean Freak! Aoyama kun ) is directing the anime at TMS Entertainment , in collaboration with Domerica . Yuuko Kakihara ( Aikatsu! franchise , Digimon Adventure tri. , Cells at Work! ) is writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Midori Gotou ( Otogi Zoshi , Hozuki's Coolheadedness ) is also writing the scripts. Mari Takada ( Bakugan: Armored Alliance , Bakugan Battle Planet ) is designing the characters. Shōji Hata ( The Ancient Magus' Bride , Fairy Tail ) is directing the sound, and Ken Ito ( Hina Logic - from Luck & Logic , I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. ) is composing the music.

The series will premiere in April.

The manga debuted on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app and Ura Sunday website in 2015. Shogakukan published the 15th volume on October 12, and the 16th volume will ship on March 18. The series ranked on the top 20 list of manga for male readers in the 2017 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.

