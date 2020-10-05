Burning Kabaddi TV Anime Reveals Staff, Main Cast, April 2021 Premiere

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Hajime Musashino's Burning Kabaddi ( Shakunetsu Kabaddi ) manga revealed the show's staff, two main cast members, and April 2021 premiere on Monday.

The anime will star Yūma Uchida as Tatsuya Hoigoshi (pictured above left) and Nobuhiko Okamoto as Masato Ohjyo (right).

Kazuya Ichikawa ( The World Ends with You the Animation , Clean Freak! Aoyama kun ) is directing the anime at TMS Entertainment , with animation cooperation by Domerica . Yuuko Kakihara ( Aikatsu! franchise, Digimon Adventure tri. , Cells at Work! ) is writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Midori Gotou ( Otogi Zoshi , Hozuki's Coolheadedness ) is also writing the scripts. Mari Takada ( Bakugan: Armored Alliance , Bakugan Battle Planet ) is designing the characters. Shōji Hata ( The Ancient Magus' Bride , Fairy Tail ) is directing the sound, and Ken Ito ( Hina Logic - from Luck & Logic , I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. ) is composing the music.

The manga's story centers on first-year high school student Tatsuya Yoigoshi, a former ace soccer player who dislikes sports. He gets invited to join a team for the contact sport kabaddi. He scoffs at the idea at first but becomes interested after watching a kabaddi practice.

The manga debuted on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app and Ura Sunday website in 2015. Shogakukan released the 14th volume on July 10. The series ranked on the top 20 list of manga for male readers in the 2017 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.

