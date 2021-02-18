Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Come Anime Reveals Theme Song Artists

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Shūichi Nimaru 's Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Come (A Romantic Comedy Where the Childhood Friend Absolutely Will Not Lose) light novel series revealed the theme song artists for the anime on Friday. Riko Azuna will perform the opening song "Chance! & Revenge!." Cast members Inori Minase and Ayane Sakura will perform the ending theme song "Senryakuteki de Yosō Funō na Love Comedy no Ending Tema Kyoku" (An Ending Theme Song for a Tactically Unpredictable Romantic Comedy).

The anime will premiere this April.

"OsaMake," as the teen romantic comedy light novels are nicknamed, centers around Sueharu Maru, an average 17-year-old high school boy who has never had a girlfriend, and the "heroine battle" between his beautiful first crush Shirokusa Kachi and his childhood friend Kuroha Shida.

The cast includes:

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Sueharu Maru

as Sueharu Maru Inori Minase as Kuroha Shida

as Kuroha Shida Ayane Sakura as Shirokusa Kachi

as Shirokusa Kachi Saori Ōnishi as Maria Momosaka, the ideal younger sister

as Maria Momosaka, the ideal younger sister Nobunaga Shimazaki as Kai Tetsuhiko

Takashi Naoya ( Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru ) is directing the anime and designing the characters at Doga Kobo ( New Game! , Ikebukuro West Gate Park ). Yoriko Tomita ( As Miss Beelzebub Likes ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Atsushi Soga ( Devils and Realist ) is handling additional sub-character designs.

Nimaru launched the light novel series with illustrations by Ui Shigure in June 2019, and Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint published the sixth volume on February 10 with a drama CD. Ryō Itō has been serializing a main manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine since November 2019, and Kadokawa published the second volume on February 10 with another drama CD. A spinoff manga titled Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Come : Otonari no Yon-shimai ga Zettai ni Honobono suru Nichijō launched in the February issue of Monthly Comic Alive magazine on January 27.