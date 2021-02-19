News
Voogie's Angel Reboot Project Last Angels Unveils Promo Video
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website of Dennō Sentai Last Angels (Cyber Squad Last Angels), the multimedia reboot project of the Voogie's Angel project, began streaming a promotional video for the project on Friday. Cosmic Ray, Momogre, Nichion, and Aoi Takeuchi announced the project last November.
The project retains the original theme of Voogie's Angel of a squad of girls fighting an alien invasion, but has completely new characters. The cast of the new project includes:
- Ayana Taketatsu as Lav
- Sumire Uesaka as Jiggy
- Kana Hanazawa as Grace
- Aya Uchida as Nikki
- Mizuki Hasegawa as Hotaru
- Sakura Tange as Midi
- Yumi Touma as Teddy
- Nobuyuki Hiyama as Mayer
The project will have two CD releases that will include both songs and a voice drama on March 24 and April 21.
Voogie's Angel began as a series of radio dramas in 1996 by Aoi Takeuchi. The project inspired a three-episode OVA in 1997, with character design and direction by Masami Obari. The project inspired another OVA in 1999 titled Voogie's Angel -Forever and ever-.