Tubi TV Adds Dr. Slump, Saint Seiya: Hades, One Piece, Toriko, Slam Dunk, More Anime

Streaming service Tubi TV announced on Wednesday that it is adding seven television anime series and six television specials from Toei Animation , including the English-subtitled Dr. Slump and Saint Seiya - Hades anime.

The service will add the following anime series:

In addition to several seasons of One Piece , the service is adding the following television specials from the One Piece series:

Tubi TV is an ad-supported video-on-demand service, and it is a division of Fox Entertainment. The service is available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and Mexico.

