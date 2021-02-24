News
Tubi TV Adds Dr. Slump, Saint Seiya: Hades, One Piece, Toriko, Slam Dunk, More Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: GeGeGe no Kitarō, Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō, One Piece specials

Streaming service Tubi TV announced on Wednesday that it is adding seven television anime series and six television specials from Toei Animation, including the English-subtitled Dr. Slump and Saint Seiya - Hades anime.

The service will add the following anime series:

In addition to several seasons of One Piece, the service is adding the following television specials from the One Piece series:

Tubi TV is an ad-supported video-on-demand service, and it is a division of Fox Entertainment. The service is available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and Mexico.

Source: Press release

