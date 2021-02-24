News
Tubi TV Adds Dr. Slump, Saint Seiya: Hades, One Piece, Toriko, Slam Dunk, More Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: GeGeGe no Kitarō, Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō, One Piece specials
Streaming service Tubi TV announced on Wednesday that it is adding seven television anime series and six television specials from Toei Animation, including the English-subtitled Dr. Slump and Saint Seiya - Hades anime.
The service will add the following anime series:
- Dr. Slump
- Saint Seiya - Hades
- One Piece
- Toriko
- GeGeGe no Kitarō
- Slam Dunk
- Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō
In addition to several seasons of One Piece, the service is adding the following television specials from the One Piece series:
- One Piece 3D2Y: Overcoming Ace's Death! Luffy's Pledge to His Friends
- One Piece Episode of Sabo
- One Piece Special – Adventure of Nebulandia
- One Piece: Heart of Gold
- One Piece Episode of East Blue: Luffy to 4-nin no Nakama no Daibōken
- One Piece: Episode of Skypiea
Tubi TV is an ad-supported video-on-demand service, and it is a division of Fox Entertainment. The service is available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and Mexico.
Source: Press release