News
Pacific Rim: The Black Anime's 2nd Full Trailer, New Key Art Revealed
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Netflix began streaming a second full Japanese-dubbed trailer and revealed new key art on Saturday for its Pacific Rim: The Black anime series.
Japanese audio
Netflix also revealed an English-dubbed trailer on Friday.
English audio
Netflix describes the anime:
There was a time when Kaiju rose from the Pacific Rim only to encounter gigantic robots, Jaegers, built to fight them back. That time has passed. Now, Australia has been overrun by Kaiju, forcing the evacuation of an entire continent. Left behind, teenage siblings Taylor and Hayley embark on a desperate search for their missing parents, teaching themselves to pilot a battered, long-abandoned Jaeger to help in their quest and give them even the slightest hope of surviving.
The series will have seven half-hour episodes, premiering worldwide on March 4.
The show stars:
- Yui Shimodaya as Hayley Travis
- Yūsuke Kobayashi as Taylor Travis
- Iku Minase as Loa
- Ayaka Shimoyamada as Mei
Polygon Pictures (BLAME!, Godzilla: Kaijū Wakusei film trilogy) is producing the 3D-animated series based on the live-action Pacific Rim films. Craig Kyle and Greg Johnson are the co-showrunners on the series by Legendary Entertainment, and the story "follows two siblings - an idealistic teenage boy and his naïve younger sister - who are forced to pilot an abandoned Jaeger across a hostile landscape in a desperate attempt to find their missing parents."