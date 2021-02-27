Super Cub Motorbike Anime Reveals Theme Song Artists

The official website for the television anime of Tone Koken 's Super Cub novels revealed on Friday that Akane Kumada will perform the show's opening theme song "Mahō no Kaze" (Magical Wind) and the main cast members Yuki Yomichi , Ayaka Nanase , and Natsumi Hioka will perform the ending theme song "Haru e no Dengon" (A Message to the Wind).

The anime will premiere in April, and stars:

Yuki Yomichi as Koguma

as Koguma Ayaka Nanase as Reiko

as Reiko Natsumi Hioka as Shii Eniwa

Toshiro Fujii ( Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ) is directing the anime at Studio KAI , and Toshizo Nemoto ( Macross Delta , Last Hope , Inu X Boku Secret Service ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Tōru Imanishi ( Girly Air Force , WorldEnd ) is designing the characters. Tomohisa Ishikawa ( Kurokami The Animation , Appleseed: Ex Machina ) and musician ZAQ are composing the music. Honda Motor Company is cooperating with and supervising the series.

The novels' story centers on Koguma, a high school girl in Yamanashi. She has no parents, friends, or hobbies, and her daily life is empty. One day, Koguma gets a used Honda Super Cub motorcycle. This is her first time going to school on a motorcycle. Running out of gas and hitting detours become a small source of adventure in Koguma's life. She is satisfied with this strange transformation, but her classmate Reiko ends up talking to her about how she also goes to school by motorcycle. One Super Cub begins to open up a lonely girl's world, introducing her to a new everyday life and friendship.

Kadokawa 's Kadokawa Sneaker Bunko imprint began releasing the novels with illustrations by Hiro in May 2017. Kanitan launched a manga adaptation on Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype website in December 2017.

