Shinya Komi, HiRock's EX-ARM EXA Manga Ends

The March issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mucha magazine published the final chapter on Saturday of Shinya Komi and HiRock 's EX-ARM EXA manga. The manga's second and final volume will ship on March 18.

Komi stated on Twitter on Saturday that the end of the manga marks the end of the EX-ARM manga franchise in general.

Komi and HiRock launched the manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mucha magazine in August 2019.

Komi launched the main EX-ARM manga with HiRock 's story in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in February 2015 as a remake of his earlier EX-VITA manga. The series moved to the Shonen Jump+ website and app in December 2017 and ended in June 2019.

The manga's crime battle story centers on high school student Akira Natsume. Only his brain is saved when he is involved in a traffic accident, and it later becomes part of an advanced weapon. Akira cooperates with the police's EX-ARM countermeasure division in order to regain his lost memories and body.

Komi launched EX-ARM Another Code , a manga adaptation of Atarō Kumo's EX-ARM the Novel spinoff, in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in February 2020. The manga ended on November 19, and its one compiled book volume shipped on December 18.

The main manga inspired an ongoing television anime series that premiered on January 10. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as a Crunchyroll Original series.