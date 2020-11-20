EX-ARM Another Code Manga Ends

Manga based on novel spinoff launched in February

The December issue of Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine published the final chapter of EX-ARM Another Code , Shinya Komi 's manga adaptation of Atarō Kumo's EX-ARM the Novel spinoff novel, on Thursday. The manga's one compiled book volume will ship on December 18.

The manga adaptation of the novel launched in Ultra Jump on February 19. EX-ARM the Novel (pictured at right) is a spinoff of Komi and HiRock 's EX-ARM manga. Shueisha 's Jump J-Books brand published the novel in December 2018. The story of the novel is set in Shin Kagurazaka, a town that avoided a terrorist plot at the Tokyo Olympics. The story follows the EX-ARM countermeasure division's Arma and Minami as they seek to resolve a certain incident.

Komi launched the EX-ARM manga with HiRock 's story in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in February 2015 as a remake of his earlier EX-VITA manga. The series moved to the Shonen Jump+ website and app in December 2017 and ended in June 2019. Komi and HiRock launched the EX-ARM EXA manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mucha magazine in August 2019.

The EX-ARM manga is inspiring a television anime that will premiere in January 2021, after being delayed from July to "fall 2020 or later" due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Crunchyroll will stream the anime as a Crunchyroll Original series.