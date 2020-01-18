EX-ARM Spinoff Novel Gets Manga Adaptation

Original manga illustrator Shinya Komi illustrates spinoff

The February issue of Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine announced on Saturday that illustrator Shinya Komi will launch a manga adaptation of Atarō Kumo's EX-ARM the Novel spinoff novel in the magazine's March issue on February 19. The manga adaptation is titled EX-ARM Another Code .

EX-ARM the Novel (pictured at right) is a spinoff of Komi and HiRock's EX-ARM manga. Shueisha 's Jump J-Books brand published the novel in December 2018. The story of the novel is set in Shin Kagurazaka, a town that avoided a terrorist plot at the Tokyo Olympics. The story follows the EX-ARM countermeasure division's Arma and Minami as they seek to resolve a certain incident.

Komi launched the EX-ARM manga with HiRock's story in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in February 2015 as a remake of his earlier EX-VITA manga. The series moved to the Shonen Jump+ website and app in December 2017 and ended on June 26.

The manga's crime battle story centers on high school student Akira Natsume. Only his brain is saved when he is involved in a traffic accident, and it later becomes part of an advanced weapon. Akira cooperates with the police's EX-ARM countermeasure division in order to regain his lost memories and body.

The manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation that will premiere this summer.

Komi and HiRock launched the EX-ARM EXA manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mucha magazine on August 28.