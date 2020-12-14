EX-ARM Anime Premieres on January 10

The staff of the television anime of Shinya Komi and HiRock 's EX-ARM manga revealed on Monday that the anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX and Sun TV channels on January 10, and on BS Fuji on January 12.

The anime was previously delayed from July to "fall 2020 or later" due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Crunchyroll will stream the anime as a Crunchyroll Original series.

Yoshikatsu Kimura , who has worked on the live-action 20th Century Boys and Ajin films, is directing the anime at the studio Visual Flight . Tommy Morton is overseeing the series scripts, and Sō Kimura is composing the music. Osaka "pop punk band" Airflip are performing the theme song "Rise Again."

The manga's crime battle story centers on high school student Akira Natsume. Only his brain is saved when he is involved in a traffic accident, and it later becomes part of an advanced weapon. Akira cooperates with the police's EX-ARM countermeasure division in order to regain his lost memories and body.

Source: Comic Natalie